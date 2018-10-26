Horry Sheriff vehicle involved in fatal wreck on Highway 31 outside Myrtle Beach

A Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a fatal wreck on Friday night on Highway 31.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol officials, the deceased person is not a deputy. The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.
The wreck was reported at 8:19 p.m. on S.C. Highway 31 near the Robert Grissom Parkway exchange. Two southbound lanes were blocked a couple of hours after the wreck with a heavy police presence on scene.
A Sun News photographer said there was heavy damage to the front of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office SUV on the highway.
