The Sun News teams with Horry-Georgetown Technical College for first subscriber-only event

The Sun News, together with Horry-Georgetown Technical College, held its first subscriber-only event at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Subscribers were treated to four different soups, including potato, French onion, butternut squash apple and beef barley. Chef Joe Bonaparte gave subscribers tips and kitchen secrets, as well as the recipes for the soups and garnishes.

The Fowler Dining Room at the culinary institute is open for lunch Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are available at www.exploretock.com. Layers Bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, the lone day the farmers’ market is open.

The farmers’ market, which features products from local farms, weekly BBQ sales, artisan breads and more, is open 1-6 p.m. every Thursday. Stay updated with schedules and sales by liking its Facebook page.

