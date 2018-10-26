What we know about new construction near the Carolina Forest Lowes Food

New construction is starting in the Towne Center shopping Center in Carolina Forest. A five-unit building will be constructed in the same parking lot as the Lowes Food.

The lot will be called the Ocean Bay Market and is being developed by Deep River Partners, a commercial real estate company based out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Deep River Partners did not respond to request for comment, but the company has a history of working with Krispy Kreme Donuts, IHOP and Firehouse subs.

A mock-up of the new construction coming to the Lowes Food shopping center in Carolina Forest. Horry County

There are rumors on a Carolina Forest residency page that one of the five stores will host a Firehouse Subs, but Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said that the county does not have any information on tenants at this time.

The market building will have one large unit at 5,000-square feet. The remaining four are between 1,200-square feet and 1,500-square feet.

According to the Horry County GIS map, the land was purchased in December.

The new building will join other construction in the fast-growing region. A CVS also is being constructed near the Lowes Food.