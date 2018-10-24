Coastal Carolina investigating claims of human trafficking near campus

Coastal Carolina University officials say local police agencies did not receive reports of human trafficking near its Conway campus, despite social media posts claiming otherwise.
“CCU DPS [Department of Public Safety] states that no incidents of human trafficking or religious human sacrifice have been reported to their department, to Conway Police or Horry County Police,” the university’s statement reads.
The university posted on Facebook and Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to alert the CCU community it was investigating claims shared on social media.
Some of the social media posts alleged human trafficking, in others there were references to “Mother of God,” according to the university. Similar allegations appeared in other communities and college campuses and were unfounded, the university states.
Anyone with knowledge about the incidents is asked to contact the CCU Department of Public Safety at 843-349-2177.
CCU Senior Nathan Dyer said he heard over the last couple of weeks of two women who were abducted from a bar near campus, there also was a “ritual” ceremony nearby and one student said she was followed by a suspicious person.
University officials haven’t provided information to students about the incidents, Dyer said, and he wants to hear from President David A. DeCenzo.
“I need him to say ‘I hear you guys, I’m on it,’” Dyer said.
Some students said that university police officers came to their homes to tell them to take down social media posts about the incidents, Dyer said.
Not all students know about the incidents, Dyer said, and for those that do, it’s a concern.
