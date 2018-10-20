Myrtle Beach police officer pulls over mayor during first day on the job

Talk about a first day on the job.
New Myrtle Beach police patrol officer Amanda Johnston pulled over the city’s mayor, Brenda Bethune, on her first day working for the department Friday, according to a Facebook post.
Johnston pulled over Bethune because her license plate tags were expired, the mayor’s post said.
“I’m so happy she did! I had no idea that my tag had expired,” Bethune said in the Facebook post. “I would say that her first day will be memorable and I’m grateful that she is thoroughly trained and already doing such a great job!”
The mayor, however, didn’t receive a ticket because records showed that her taxes had been paid.
“Thank you Officer Johnston for choosing MBPD and I’m honored to be your first traffic stop!” the post said. “This was a routine stop by Myrtle Beach’s finest!”
