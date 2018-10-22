Winter at the beach: What Horry County can expect during the cold season

Get out your coats and rain jackets, Horry residents. The National Weather Service is calling for a wet winter to end 2018.
A weak “El Nino” is expected to form in the Pacific Ocean toward the end of fall, blowing winds across Mexico toward Florida and the southeastern United States. This will lead to more rains coming into the area.
The Southeast is facing around a 50 percent chance of having a wetter winter than what is normally expected. According to the National Weather Service, the Grand Strand can expect a little more than 3 inches of rain during most of the winter months, down from an expected 5 or 6 inches during the summer months.
Wintery rains do not necessarily mean colder weather or more snow. The average temperatures for Horry County typically stay well above freezing point, sticking in the mid-40s.
One fun climate fact: the lowest temperature recorded in North Myrtle Beach was 7 degrees in 1950.
While no part of the United States is expected to be outright colder than normal, the South’s average temperature prediction is a toss up. The NWS said there are equal chances for below, at or above average temperatures this winter.
With colder months also comes a cooler Atlantic Ocean. During January, water temperatures can drop down to 50 degrees. Probably too cold for most people to swim, but there will be the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge in February!
Comments