This is how NFL’s Josh Norman is helping Horry County flood victims

NFL cornerback Josh Norman, a Coastal Carolina alumnus, will donate $50,000 to Horry County Schools to assist with recovery from Hurricane Florence, according to a news release from the district.

HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district is seeking input from principals on how best to use the money, but they incurred minimal building damage, so the thinking is give back to the students and families most impacted by the storm and subsequent flooding.

Norman, currently with the Washington Redskins, is founder of Starz24, a foundation that helps children through programs that emphasize fitness and teamwork.

CCU President David DeCenzo presented Norman earlier this year with an honorary doctorate in public service from the college “for everything he’s done for the underprivileged, for hurricane victims, for youth.”

Norman, originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers, was on season 26 of “Dancing with the Stars” and inducted into the George F. “Buddy” Sasser Hall of Fame at CCU in 2017.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said in the release that the district is “grateful beyond words” for Norman’s donation.