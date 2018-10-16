History lovers: How do you want Horry County history to be remembered?

Horry County is filled with history dating back to the colonial period of American history. The county’s namesake, Peter Horry, was a revolutionary war hero and Conway, the county seat, is one of the oldest cities in South Carolina.

Now, the county’s Board of Architectural Review and Historical Preservation wants to make sure Horry County residents can learn more about their heritage.

The board is asking people to fill out a survey about what locals find interesting and important enough to preserve, and how they would like to see that information presented. A historic place has to be over 50 years old and have some relevance to American history and culture.

The survey can be filled out online on the Horry County website and responses will be used in updating the Horry County preservation plan, ensuring local history is not forgotten. The final date for submission is Nov. 16.

Some methods of preserving Horry County’s history include recognition for business on historic sites, farm assistance programs, driving brochures and road signs.

The board discussed historical road signs specifically at its Tuesday meeting, citing its ability to raise awareness to an area’s past to anyone passing through.

“When I was a young boy and read these signs, it inspired me to learn more about local history,” board chairman James Thompkins said.

One potential location of a new road sign would be Cox’s Ferry, where Thompkins said has evidence to show that Peter Horry signed a shipping order at the stop outside of Conway.

Residents looking to learn more about local can go to the Horry County Museum in downtown Conway.