MB business owner behind bars after allegedly withholding almost $182,000 in taxes

A Myrtle Beach woman is behind bars after she allegedly failed to pay over $182,000 in taxes.
Beverly Griggs, owner of Todd’s Best Exterminating Company Inc., has been arrested and charged with five counts of failure to pay a tax, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Officials said Griggs, 56, withheld tax payments from employee wages April 2010 through December 2010 and in 2011 through 2014.
On top of paying back the taxes, Griggs faces fines up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison per charge.
Griggs has not had bond set at this time, records on J. Reubon Long Detention Center website show.
Comments