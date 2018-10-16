Help across the land: SC brings mobile centers to Horry to help flood victims

With so many people still suffering from the affects of Florence flooding, the state of South Carolina is sending representatives across Horry County.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are going to different areas of Horry County over the next three weeks, connecting homeowners and businesses with local and state aid.

“The center will offer in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who suffered damage or losses from Hurricane Florence,” a press release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Representatives from FEMA and the United States Small Business Association will be at the centers. People looking to stop-by one of the centers should bring any relevant information about their property and the damages done to it, as well as personal information.

The centers will have the following at hours and locations:





James P. Stevens Building: 3817 Walnut St. Loris, SC 29569, Oct. 15 through Oct. 18, Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.





North Strand Recreation Complex: 120 State HWY. 57 S. Little River, SC 29566, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, Hours: Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Closed

Agriculture Building: 1949 Industrial Park Dr. Conway, SC 29526, Oct. 24 through Oct. 27, Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Strand Recreation Complex: 9650 Scipio Ln. Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centers will be equipped to help people with hearing or visual disabilities, as well as provide ramps and on-site parking.