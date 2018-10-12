Pelican fans: Here is how to get an Ed Piotrowski bobblehead and help flood victims

The Pelicans Baseball season is still months away, but the team is already looking to do what it can to help flood victims in the Myrtle Beach area.
The Cubs-affiliated baseball team joined with WPDE News 15 and The Sun News to raise money for the Waccamaw Community Foundation. Proceeds from pre-season ticket sales for the April 6, Saturday game will be donated to help families in need.
“This is the first time we have opened single game tickets sales so far in advance. In doing so, it allows us to generate much needed dollars now for the Waccamaw Community Foundation,” Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore said.
While you can get your tickets now, the first 1,000 fans into the stadium in April will receive a bobblehead of beloved, local WPDE Weatherman Ed Piotrowski.
Piotrowski worked during and after Hurricane Florence to make sure that the entire region had accurate weather predictions.
The Pelicans will also be giving out “local hero” cardsets. The team is asking people to submit names of locals who helped in the hurricane relief effort as suggestions to be featured on the cards.
Comments