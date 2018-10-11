Will Tropical Storm Michael knock out power lines? It has for over 5,000 so far

Hurricane Michael, now a tropical storm, is passing to the west of Horry County as strong winds blow across the Grand Strand. Over 5,000 homes were without power as of noon on Thursday.
The Horry Electrical Cooperative reported over 4,000 customers without power, mostly near the Longs area from Highway 22 to the state border. Shortly after 1 p.m., HEC had no listed power outages.
Santee Cooper had over 1,000 customers without power, mostly in the Socastee area. The largest of these outages has now been cleared up and as of 1 p.m. the number of Santee Cooper outages was below 100 customers.
Duke Energy listed nearly 200 customers without power, according to its power outage map. As of 1 p.m. Duke had no outages listed on its website.
Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service said before the storm hit that downed power lines were a concern due to saturated grouds after Hurricane Florence in September.
The total number of customers without power can change quickly given storm updates. Check with your electric provider to see
Comments