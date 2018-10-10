Hurricane Michael now a Category 4, nearing Florida landfall. Here’s what to expect

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Michael as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 145 mph. at landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas and Virginia.
The latest on area schools as Hurricane Michael moves closer to the Grand Strand

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

October 10, 2018 12:27 PM

Two local school districts have announced closures for Thursday as Category 4 Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday and is expected to move northwest toward South Carolina.

Horry County Schools and offices will be closed Thursday due to possible high winds and strong gusts, including the possibility of tornadoes. Georgetown County School District announced school will be closed on Thursday.

HSC plans to reopen Friday, pending “the availability of power and the outcome of damage assessments of our schools and facilities,” according to a release. The potential make-up day will be discussed next semester, the release said.

Live Wednesday updates for the Myrtle Beach area as Hurricane Michael heads this way.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

