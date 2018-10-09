U.S. 501 Bypass to implement temporary, nightly lane closures

Lanes along U.S. 501 Bypass between Conway and U.S. 544 are closing again. Hopefully, however, the closures will only affect late night drivers.
The lane closures will only be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m the following mornings., according to a South Carolina Department of Transportation press release.
The left southbound lane will be closed for the entire time. The right and left northbound lanes will be “paced periodically through the night,” according to the press release.
The SCDOT is closing the lanes to remove debris in hopes to improve drainage along the median.
