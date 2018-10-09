‘Shut up and dance with me’: Walk The Moon coming to Myrtle Beach

Walk The Moon, most famous for the group’s song “Shut Up And Dance,” will be coming to North Myrtle Beach’s House of Blues in February.
The concert will be on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
The band is from Ohio and cites many 1980s’ legends like Phil Collins, Tears for Fears and The Police as main influences of its music. The band’s been the recipient of two Billboard Music Awards.
Here is a list of other notable artist visiting Grand Strand venues:
Oct. 19: Blues Traveler (7 p.m.)
Oct. 20: Lil Xan (7 p.m.)
Oct. 26: Steel Panther (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Young the Giant with Lights (7 p.m.)
Nov. 2: GWAR (7 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Lanco (7 p.m.)
Nov. 23: Playboi Carti (TBA)
Dec. 1: Brett Young (7 p.m.)
Dec. 31: Corey Smith (8 p.m.)
Feb. 22, 2019: Dylan Scott (8 p.m.)
Comments