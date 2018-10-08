Man threanted arson at Myrtle Beach area home. Then followed through, cops say

A homeless man was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to fulfill his threat of burning down a Myrtle Beach area home.
Fred Hall Jr., 45, is in custody on charges of second-degree arson by Horry County Police Department.
Occupants of the Gwen Drive home told police that Hall had threatened to burn down their house and kill them a few days earlier, according to the incident report.
After seeing Hall walking nearby on Sunday, one of the occupants, a 63-year-old man, smelled something burning and quickly found the side of his house on fire, the report states.
Two of the occupants were able to extinguish the flames with water, but some burning and charring marks were left on the home, according to the report.
Another occupant, a 27-year-old man, told police he quickly found Hall and confronted him about the fire, and Hall responded, “You damn right, and I’m gonna kill all y’all before this is through.”
Other HCPD officers were familiar with Hall from dealing with him for trespassing on the same property the day before, the report states.
Bond has not been set in the case.
