Myrtle Beach mayor responds to ‘horrendous’ fatal shooting at Ocean Boulevard grille

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune called the deadly Sunday morning shooting at Riptydz a “horrendous event” while thanking police and witnesses and encouraging the community to remain “Myrtle Beach Strong” in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post.

“In the blink of an eye many lives were forever impacted by a heinous act of violence,” she said in the post.

Many in the city and surrounding areas awoke to the news that Roger Ramos, 25, an employee of the bar and grille who was off duty, died from a gunshot wound. Officer radio traffic indicated the victim was shot in the head.

Police arrested Jakkari Jaquille De’Andre Brown, 24, of Toccoa, Georgia in connection with the incident, and Cpl. Tom Vest, Myrtle Beach police spokesman, said Sunday afternoon that warrants are pending on the following charges: murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful use of a weapon, and carrying a pistol or firearm into a premise of a business selling alcohol, beer or wine.

Brown is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail and is set to appear before a judge for bond Monday afternoon, according to Vest.

Daniel Stotler said he and Ramos, his good friend, were at Riptydz to watch Saturday night’s UFC event. A fight broke out at the grille and ended quickly, but a second incident then started.

The police investigation determined that in fact a fight started in the bar and a man fired the gun, hitting the victim. Police responded at about 1:15 a.m. and say witnesses helped identify the suspect, and they took the person into custody.

Bethune lauded officers and witnesses who helped ensure the suspect “was apprehended within minutes.”

“I thank our Police Department who immediately responded and took action to ensure that the scene and surrounding areas were safe and secure,” she said via Facebook. “Even though this incident took place inside of a business, our officers worked to validate that our streets and surrounding areas are safe.”

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock also extended her gratitude toward the officers who responded and the witnesses who came forward.

“This is a senseless tragedy that occurred in our community,” said Prock via email. “We extend our sympathies to the Ramos Family. Please rest assured that the Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to be vigilant and responsive to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Bethune also extended her prayers to the family of Ramos, his co-workers and others who witnessed the event.

“My heartfelt prayers go out to all of them,” the post said.

Bethune asked that folks be respectful to those affected by the incident.

Despite the tragedy, Bethune stressed that it was an “isolated incident” and that our area is safe.

“I want our community and our visitors to know that this was an isolated incident that transpired over a senseless event,” she wrote. “Our streets and our City are safe and the suspect is in custody.”

Police had previously stated that there is no risk to anyone in the Ocean Boulevard area.

Riptydz owner Steve Ghidella said the grille has security, but didn’t know how the suspect got the gun into the establishment.

“Let us continue to be a community that cares and show our love and support in this time of need,” Bethune’s Facebook post said. “We are and will continue to be MYRTLE BEACH STRONG!”

Staff writer Alex Lang contributed to this report.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295