Have sandbags left over from Florence? Here’s how you can use them to help animals

Do you have sandbags left over from Hurricane Florence prep?
If so, you can use them to benefit four-legged friends in need.
You can drop off your leftover sandbags at Goode Fence Myrtle Beach and the company will donate $1.50 per bag to help homeless pets, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
“Hurricane Florence had a catastrophic impact on many in our community,” a flyer from the company that is being shared on Facebook said. “Among those most impacted were our four-legged friends. Goode Fence would like to do our part to bring normalcy back and help those who serve dogs, cats and larger animals that can’t help themselves in Horry County.”
Goode Fence is accepting 2,000 intact, unbroken sandbags and will donate up to $3,000. For each bag, 50 cents will go to the Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission and Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, and the other 50 cents will be split between other Grand Strand animal rescue organizations, according to the flyer.
“Hundreds of volunteers invested 1,000s of hours filling and tying sandbags to help our neighbors. Unfortunately, once most sandbags have been exposed to sunlight or water they start to degrade,” the flyer said. “Rather than set those bags on the curb or put them in the landfill, you can bring them to us for one last good deed.”
The company says it will also repackage the material brought to them and reuse it in their normal course of business. Limited pickup is available, the flyer says.
The sandbags can be donated at Goode Fence Myrtle Beach, which is located at 346 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. For more information, call 843-626-2070.
