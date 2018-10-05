Man who built a fast-food empire along the Grand Strand passes away at 83

Jerry Case and Subway restaurants will be forever linked.
After all, the longtime Grand Strand businessman owned nearly every such franchise in the area over the past 30-plus years.
Last week, the restauranteur died from complications resulting from an injury at the age of 83, leaving behind a Subway empire that began with one store in Georgetown in 1987 and now sits at 20-plus franchises in the area.
At the age of 52, Case, who had worked as a successful businessman for many years, approached his son, Chuck, about starting a business of his own. Chuck Case, fresh out of college, liked the idea and decided to join his father, along with one of his sisters, Kelly, in the venture.
About a year later, Case Group Subway was born.
“Dad was the driving force,” Chuck Case said of his father, a Camden native.
The empire began with one store in Georgetown that didn’t take off right away, said Chuck Case, who initially ran the stores when his father opened them. Soon after, they opened another franchise in Conway, near Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College, that was very successful and improved the overall outlook.
Over the years, more Case Group Subways began popping up and the current total sits at 26, with 24 in operation and another two awaiting relocation.
Jerry Case, a former drill sergeant in the Marines and a University of South Carolina graduate, had used his previous business expertise to build a flourishing chain of Subway restaurants, having owned every one in the area that is not connected to a gas station.
The key to his success?
“He had a lot of common sense,” Chuck Case said. “He could cut right to the root of the problem. He was a great decision-maker with natural leadership ability. He commanded respect.”
With his background as a drill instructor in the military, Jerry Case was stern on how he wanted things run, and a lot of his success came from his specialty in cost control, Chuck Case said. The elder case often frequented his stores, where he would order a sandwich and observe his employees’ tactics.
Over the years, he became close with some of his longtime employees. Others, however, wound up encountering the tougher side of the man.
“He wasn’t afraid to tell it like it was,” his son said.
Jerry Case never had much money growing up during the Great Depression, his son said. Therefore, when he began to succeed as a business owner, he began to give back — whether it was family members or others, Chuck Case said.
“He always wanted to help others,” he said.
Chuck Case shared with The Sun News a message he received from Robert Cox, one of the first managers employed by Jerry Case.
“I keep a list in my mind of the men in my life I looked up to and Jerry Case was high up on my list,” it read. “To describe Mr. Case would be easy: a man of great dignity, intelligence, gratitude toward people, stern, handsome, mentor, father and father figure, kind sense of humor.”
But?
“You had better stand at attention when he visited Georgetown,” the message said. “I’ll never forget the talks we had in the back room about life, business and family. He was a one-of-a-kind man. He wanted people around him to succeed, not just him but everyone associated with him.”
Case Group Subway is a full family operation, as Chuck Case and Kelly Case have served many years as co-vice presidents to their dad, the president. Will Cutler, the son of Jerry Case’s other daughter Karen, who is deceased, later came on to work for Case Group Subway and remains an important leader for the business.
Aside from his business ventures, which also included real estate, Jerry Case was well known in the golfing community, his son said.
“He was happiest playing golf and spending time with family,” Chuck Case said of his father, who was a diehard Gamecocks fan and also an avid swimmer.
Jerry Case was surrounded by family members when he passed away early in the morning of Sept. 24. Chuck Case said that even though his father was in poor health, the family was able to share quality time together up until the end.
“He lived a full life,” Chuck Case said.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.
Jerry Case is survived by son Chuck, daughter Kelly, wife Marlene, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
