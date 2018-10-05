Highway 501 Bypass Barricades coming down

The barriers guarding U.S. Hwy. 501 Bypass from flood waters in Conway were being dismantled Monday morning. Traffic was still two-lane across Busbee Lake. It may take 3 to 4 days to clear the area of construction work. Monday, October 1, 2018.
By
Up Next
The barriers guarding U.S. Hwy. 501 Bypass from flood waters in Conway were being dismantled Monday morning. Traffic was still two-lane across Busbee Lake. It may take 3 to 4 days to clear the area of construction work. Monday, October 1, 2018.
By

Local

Here’s when U.S. 501 will return to normal in Conway

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

October 05, 2018 11:42 AM

U.S. 501 will possibly return back to a normal flow Friday afternoon, according to an update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews are finishing to remove flood barriers that were installed before flooding at Lake Busbee in Conway after Hurricane Florence.

The Conway area has been at major flooding levels for 19 days.

“Crews have been working around the clock to remove Project Lifeline, a flood barrier built to protect key highway from Florence flooding,” said a SCDOT tweet.

Flood barriers were installed by SCDOT and U.S. National Guard crews after Hurricane Florence hit the county on Sept. 14.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  