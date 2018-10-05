Here’s when U.S. 501 will return to normal in Conway

U.S. 501 will possibly return back to a normal flow Friday afternoon, according to an update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews are finishing to remove flood barriers that were installed before flooding at Lake Busbee in Conway after Hurricane Florence.

The Conway area has been at major flooding levels for 19 days.

“Crews have been working around the clock to remove Project Lifeline, a flood barrier built to protect key highway from Florence flooding,” said a SCDOT tweet.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Flood barriers were installed by SCDOT and U.S. National Guard crews after Hurricane Florence hit the county on Sept. 14.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong