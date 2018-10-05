‘Musicians restaurant’ opens at former The Library spot in downtown Myrtle Beach

The former Library Restaurant spot in downtown Myrtle Beach is home to a new tenant.

P. Reynolds By The Ocean, located at 1212 North Kings Highway, features live jazz music and Cajun French style food.

“It’s a jazz spot that happens to have fabulous food,” owner Patrice Reynolds said.

Reynolds, who is a musician and playwright, said the goal of the club is to spotlight local musicians and feature recording artists.





Each week, Reynolds will host an open jazz night where local musicians can sign up to play. Those interested will have to put down their instrument and what kind of music they play.

“We do not book our calender up with recording artists,” Reynolds said. “We support local artists.”

Other nights are filled with local and out-of-state recording artists. Reynolds said the club has received attention from artists in other areas as well and big-name musicians.

Only having 61 seats, Reynolds said members of the club will receive notice when a big-name musician is set to appear. The club will not make the performance open to people who are not members. The membership is free.

“We can’t have lines wrapping around the building,” she said.

In the back is a dining performance space where shows like play and poetry readings, open mic nights and productions will take place.

The venue can be changed to theater-style seating or restaurant seating. Food can be ordered before the show starts or during intermission.

On Oct. 26, the club will put on a performance of A Raisin in the Sun, a popular Broadway show.

According to an online menu, the club serves sliders, burgers, chicken and seafood, and has a fully operating bar.

In March 2017, The Library, a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant since 1974, moved out of the spot to 6613 North Kings Highway. The space, tucked between Red Beard Skateshop and Thai-Lao, had since sat empty.

When Reynolds was looking for a place to open her club, she said she spoke with Myrtle Beach police and city officials to discuss the safety of the area after hearing about crime that had taken place.

Reynolds said she was assured by officials when they told her about their efforts to cleanup downtown Myrtle Beach and the planned downtown revitalization.

“They have done a lot of work to clean up this area and I feel very secure,” Reynolds said. “We’re very proud.”

Reynolds said the club has been open for about a month to receive input from the community on what needs changed before the grand opening.

According to Reynolds, the community is looking for a place that’s intimate and cozy with good service.

“We honestly believe we have what the community is looking for,” Reynolds said.

A grand opening for the club is Friday and Saturday night. Doors open at 4 p.m. and a 1940s show will run from 6 p.m. t 8 p.m. Reynolds encourages people to dress in 40s garb along with the musicians and servers.

“You have a musicians restaurant here,” she said.





