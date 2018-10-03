New Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Grande Dunes

Grande Dunes Marketplace in Myrtle Beach is getting a new Asian-inspired restaurant called Sweet & Sour Asian Kitchen.
The restaurant is expected to open in November of this year. It will serve with a blend of Asian cuisines served in a sharable family-style, as well as rice and noodle dishes.
For dessert it will have Thai Rolled ice cream. The beverage menu includes Asian-inspired cocktails, beers and sake.
“This will be a menu unlike anything on the beach, and we’re sure both residents and visitors will enjoy the way we have crafted these delicious and unique menu items,” Owner Greg Pranzo said in a press release.
Pranzo owns several other eateries in the area, including Wahlburgers and Pranzarelli’s Pizza.
