Want to take a driver’s test? You’ll be able to at The Market Common DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles in The Market Common will soon offer more services.
The commercial driver’s license and motorcycle road tests are no longer the only service offered at the office, located at 1330 Howard Parkway. Now, regular driver’s license road tests are available, and four new staff members will help serve customers quicker, according to a press release.
“After a small renovation, the office will now be utilized to its fullest potential, which is a win-win for the agency and the people we serve,” SCDMV executive director Kevin Shwedo said in a press release.
The office will open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, hours change to 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new service will begin on Wednesday.
Those wanting to take a road test at The Market Common can set up an appointment between 2 and 4:40 p.m. at scdmvonline.com.
Other DMV locations across the Grand Strand include 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, U.S. 701 in Conway and S.C. 57 in Little River.
“The growth along the Grand Strand prompted us to take a good look at how we could better serve customers in that portion of the state,” SCDMV deputy director of field services Courtney White said in a press release.
“This was an easy answer that means shorter wait times and faster transaction times for all branches in Horry County,” she said.
