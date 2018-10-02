He wanted to wage ‘war’ against Horry County cops. Now he is going to prison

The man who threatened to wage “war” against Horry County public safety officials earlier this year was convicted of felon possession of a firearm.

Anthony Scott Hunt, of Myrtle Beach, posted on Feb. 19 threats against the Drug Enforcement Unit of Horry County, which led to an unidentified complainant notifying Horry County Police.

Hunt’s post bragged that he had automatic weapons, ammunition and body armor for taking the “cops to war,” according to a Tuesday press release from Sherri A. Lydon, an United States attorney for the District of South Carolina .

The Horry County Police Department said that in Hunt’s Facebook profile picture he was wearing what appeared to be a “Raiders Jersey” and a bandana while holding a Beretta pistol.

After getting a warrant to search his “living quarters,” the press release said officers found the items in his profile picture. Before owning the gun, Hunt was convicted of a different crime that was punishable beyond one year in prison.

Hunt pleaded guilty in June of this year to felon possession of a firearm. After Tuesday’s decision, he will now face 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.