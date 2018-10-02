‘He’s going to be sorely missed’ : NMB animal control officer passes away

Serving 15 years as the North Myrtle Beach Animal Control Officer, Jerry Gordon quickly became a staple among city residents. Gordon passed away Sept. 28 at the McLeod Loris Hospital.

“He’s been a model employee, always smiling, laughing,” said Director of Public Safety Jay Fernandez. “He was always there on a moments notice.”

Gordon still worked for the department at the time of his passing.

Fernandez said Gordon would always help out, and most recently helped the city prepare for Hurricane Florence, which hit the coast last month.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“He touched so many people,” Fernandez said.

As the animal control officer, Gordon worked closely with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Tina Hunter, executive director of the organization, said the relationship between the humane society and Gordon was a “symbiotic team.”

“He was just an all around awesome person,” Hunter said. “Just a passionate, compassionate individual. Jerry never had a bad day, Jerry was never upset. I don’t know how to put it into words.”

Born Jan. 28, 1957 in Mooresville, North Carolina, Gordon started his career as an enlisted member of the United States Air Force. Gordon was stationed across the country and overseas.





The highlight of his career, according to an obituary, was during his time on the Thunderbirds Demonstration Team, which he served on from 1988 to 1992.

The Thunderbirds are an air demonstration team based out of the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.

Gordon finally retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant in 2000. Based in Charleston, Gordon, along with his wife Janice moved to North Myrtle Beach where he joined the police department in 2002.

Gordon was predeceased by his four brothers and sister, his wife of 41 years, his son Justin Gordon and two grandchildren.

On Thursday, the family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home in Little River from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department will escort Gordon from his family house to the funeral home.

A burial with full military honors will be held Nov. 5 at Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina. Fernandez said several officers are planning to attend the burial

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Jacksonville, Florida or to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

“He’s going to be sorely missed,” Fernandez said.