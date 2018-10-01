A look at Aberdeen Country Club as the flood waters recede

Ringing around the walls in Lee Manuel’s first floor condo at Aberdeen Country Club, 3-foot tall lines show where flood waters sat for days.

Mold spores darkened the walls, reaching almost to the ceiling, the ceiling fan warped from moisture. The yellow couch was covered in black mold.

Water levels can be seen on the wall in Lee Manuel’s apartment Monday at Aberdeen Country Club. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Few items remained in the condo, which flooded when the Waccamaw River crested. Manueal was able to get out bigger pieces like beds, dressers and tables.





“What isn’t destroyed is full of mold,” Manuel said, holding back tears as she stood in her living room.

Now, Manuel is looking to put her condo on the market and move back to North Carolina.

Residents at the condos said the homeowners association would pay for fixing the walls up to the ceiling and for replacing the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and air conditioning unit. Home owners are responsible for the washer, dryer, microwave, doors, water heater and ovens.

Down the road, large piles of furniture, doors, carpet and drywall were on the sides of the streets. Mold restoration companies and air conditioning repair vans filled the roads, houses bustling with activity.

Almost a week ago the roads were covered in water, dead fish lying in the middle of the street and in yards where water had receded.

Francis and Joann Bedard, who live on Linksview Drive, were pulling carpet from their home Monday afternoon.

A couch sits covered in mold and mildew in Lee Manuel’s apartment Monday at Aberdeen Country Club. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“When I opened the door I started crying,” Francis Bedard said, saying he waded in to his home when the water was at its highest point.

Now, couches were titled over to dry out the bottom, concrete showing where carpet was once placed.

Francis Bedard said there was about 9 inches of water in the house, but they would have to tear out about 4 feet of drywall to stop mold from spreading.

The couple said they had flood insurance for 14 years, but got rid of it when they switched insurance agencies.

“It’s a hard thing but we’ll get it done,” Francis Bedard said.

Down the road, Terry Barbee was cleaning out his home with the help of members from Full Steam Ahead, a mold restoration company.

Barbee was not phased by the flood, saying, “If you live at the beach you take what it dishes out.”

Barbee said a home on Bucks Trail burned down about two days after the water receded. The home was almost completely destroyed. Neighbors said the homeowners were seeing it for the first time Monday afternoon.