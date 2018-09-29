Both lanes of Highway 501 northbound into Conway are closed due to the flood prevention project until further notice.
Rain prompts temporary closure of U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 29, 2018 05:00 PM

If you’re planning to travel through Conway, you’ll need to use a route other than U.S. 501 Bypass.

Because of rain, ponding is occurring on the main thoroughfare, causing South Carolina Department of Transportation officials to temporarily close the road, according to a Facebook post from the City of Conway.

“SCDOT has been notified and is mobilizing their pumping equipment to clear the road,” the post says.

The road will reopen when road conditions improve, the post says, and drivers will need to use alternate routes.

