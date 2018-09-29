Local

September 29, 2018 12:32 PM

Georgetown begins to recover: Here are some tips that will help you in the process

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Georgetown County downgraded to Operation Condition (OPCON) 3 on Saturday morning as it shifts its “focus from response to recovery in the wake of river flooding resulting from rains brought by Hurricane Florence,” according to a Facebook post from Georgetown County Emergency Management (GCEM).

OPCON3 signals a partial activation of the county’s emergency operations center, which will shift away from 24-hour status.

Sandbag disposal tips

GCEM released tips for those who are disposing of sandbags in the wake of flooding cleanup.

  • The agency advises you not to dump them on the beach, as the bags were filled with regular dirt instead of sand. “Those that were not touched by floodwaters may be used as fill dirt or disposed of at a location of the person’s choosing (as long as it’s not the beach). Save the bags for future use,” GCEM said in a Facebook post.
  • Empty sandbags can be taken to recycling centers.
  • Filled sandbags that were touched by floodwaters “must be taken to the Georgetown County Landfill on Hwy. 51 for proper disposal. They will not be accepted at Recycling Convenience Centers,” GCEM advises.

Road clear, not open

Folly Grove Road is clear of water but barricades remain in place as GCEM advises people to not use the road.

“SCDOT says the bridge on the road needs to be inspected before the road is reopened,” a GCEM Facebook post said.

The GCEM says not to move barricades as work to ensure the reopening of the roads is not done.

“This inspection cannot take place until the water recedes enough under the bridge. Any roadway that was flooded and has a bridge will need to remain closed until bridges can be inspected,” the Facebook post says.

Rain in forecast

GCEM said in a Facebook post that it is prepared to deal with rain that is forecast.

“SCDOT has vacuum trucks stationed 24/7 near the Waccamaw Bridges where some rainwater accumulated between the AquaDams on Sept. 27,” the post says. “If rain begins to accumulate between the AquaDams again, the vacuum trucks will swiftly address the issue to keep Hwy 17 clear of standing water.”

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

View more video

Local