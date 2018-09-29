Georgetown begins to recover: Here are some tips that will help you in the process

Cathy Bullock and Wayne Roberts came with their dog Zoey to look at the rising river by Hagely Landing on Friday. Residents of Georgetown County, S.C. are continuing to watch for the forecasted flooding that has not yet arrived. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
A sign advertises seats on the ark in a store in downtown Georgetown, S.C. Residents of Georgetown County are continuing to watch for the forecasted flooding that has not yet arrived. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Mail boxes and shops in Georgetown are covered in plastic in anticipation of flood waters. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Vincent Young looks out at the flood waters from the porch of his home on Enterprise Rd. on Friday. While only one lower den area room was flooded, Young guessed it would be weeks before he would be able to clean up the property to make it livable. Sept. 28, 2018.
Kenneth Rowell helps his friend Eddy Chacon moves chairs back into the Al Fresco Bistro in Georgetown for reopening on Friday evening despite flood forecasts. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Residents of Georgetown County, S.C. gather at Hagley Landing to watch for the forecasted flooding that has not yet arrived. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Connie Chestnut weeps over the damage of her home and multiple rental properties to flooding along Enterprise Rd. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Residents of Enterprise Road look out over flood waters. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
A car drives through flood waters on Enterprise Road potentially causing further damage to already flooded homes according area residents. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Georgetown residents watch as high tide crossing into parking lots on Front Street but failed to advance any further on Friday. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Kenneth Rowell helps moves chairs back in his friend’s restaurant, Al Fresco Bistro in Georgetown, for reopening on Friday evening despite flood forecasts. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Shops are sandbagged in Georgetown in anticipation of flooding that has yet to arrive. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Dave Cochrane and Bill Haupel look at flood forecast for downtown Georgetown. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Cathy Bullock and Wayne Roberts came with their dog Zoey to look at the rising river by Hagely Landing on Friday. Residents of Georgetown County are continuing to watch for the forecasted flooding that has not yet arrived. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity of flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County.
Vincent Young jumps onto the porch to check the level of flooding in his home on Enterprise Rd. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Shops are sandbagged in Georgetown in anticipation of flooding that has yet to arrive. Georgetown officials have reduced estimates for the severity flooding from the waters that has ravaged areas of Horry County. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
A car sits submerged in the front yard of a home along McNeil Chapel Road in Longs Friday.
Hwy. 31 E. in Red Bluff sits covered in water from the effects of Hurricaner Florence, The road remains inaccessible.
Above: A car sits abandoned in the middle of Hwy. 905 in Longs Friday. Several roads in the area remain closed after the effects of Hurricane Florence. Left: A sign advertises seats on the ark in a store in downtown Georgetown, S.C. Residents of Georgetown County are continuing to watch for the forecasted flooding that has not yet arrived.
A shed in the backyard of a home along McNeil Chapel Road in Longs shows signs of floodwater depth Friday due to the effects from Hurricane Florence.
Longs resident Doug Pratt talks about the damage his home suffered after the flooding from Hurricane Florence.
A septic tank can be seen sitting in the media of Hwy. 9 in Longs Friday. The road remains closed and mostly inaccessible after the effects from the flooding of Hurricane Florence.
A portion of the eastbound lane of Hwy. 9 in Longs has been washed away after the effects from the flooding of Hurricane Florence. The road remains closed and mostly inaccessible after the effects from the flooding of Hurricane Florence.
