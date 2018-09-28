S.C. DNR extends hunting closure near rivers, but some areas excluded from new map

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has extended a temporary hunting closure for some areas near the Little Pee Dee, Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers.
The closure was enacted Sept. 17 and has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Some of the areas included in the initial ban were excluded from the extension and will reopen Saturday.
The ban, which includes areas highlighted by a map released by the S.C. DNR, is for all game animals except for alligator, doves, teal, Canada geese, hogs and coyotes.
The initial ban was to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Instead, the DNR decided to extend the closure because of “extreme high river levels and widespread flooding following Hurricane Florence,” according to a press release.
“The unrelenting catastrophic flooding and rising water levels in these river systems continues to create potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and confined to small areas of high ground,” the press release stated.
The DNR will continue to monitor flooded areas and adjust closure zones and time lines as conditions change. The ban includes both public and private areas included in the zones highlighted on the maps.
