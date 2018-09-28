The Polo Farms neighborhood off S.C.905 is largely under water on Monday. The Red Bluff community off S.C.905 has flooded along the Waccamaw River and Simpsons Creek under Hurricane Florence’s deluge with entire neighborhoods underwater. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Horry County drops OPCON level as conditions stabilize

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

September 28, 2018 09:24 AM

Horry County is no longer at OPCON 1 as the flooding situation following Hurricane Florence begins to “stabilize.” The county is now operating at OPCON 2.

Operation conditions indicate the emergency level the county is working under. There are five levels, with five meaning conditions are normal. This drop does not mean conditions are safe.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center will still operate 24-7, as will the non-emergency line for people needing to ask questions.

County officials said in a news release Friday morning saying “flooding continues to pose a serious threat to Horry County, but the situation is stabilizing.”

Conway also announced it will be going down to OPCON 4.

Conway going to OPCON 4 means that many the police will still monitor areas with heavy flooding and damage, but many of the day-to-day operations will return.

On Thursday, many of the rivers in Horry County crested, meaning the water will slowly start receding through next week.

