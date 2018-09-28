Coroner: Man dies at hospital 12 days after crash near Aynor intersection

A man has died after being involved in a single-car crash nearly two weeks ago in Aynor, accordint to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Dale Jackson, 61, of Loris, died early Friday morning from multiple injuries sustained in the crash, said deputy coroner Darris Fowler.
At 7:20 p.m. Sept. 16, Jackson was involved in a “single-vehicle roll over” near the intersection of Eric’s Lane and S.C. 319, Fowler said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
