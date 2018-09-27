Myrtle Beach Police Department
More than $400,000 worth of heroin seized by Myrtle Beach police

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 27, 2018 02:25 PM

Over $400,000 worth of heroin was seized by Myrtle Beach police during a traffic stop, officials said.

On Sept. 18, officers stopped a vehicle at 38th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. During the stop, officers determined there was an active warrant for Ivan Salvador Delgadillo-Diaz, 21, out of Colorado, leading to a search of the vehicle.

download.png
Ivan Salvador Delgadillo-Diaz
Myrtle Beach Police Department

During the search, officers found more than 1,360 grams of heroin, a release states.

Ryan James Lillemoen, 35, also was arrested and charged. Both men are facing charges for trafficking heroin in excess of 28 grams.

download (1).png
Ryan James Lillemoen
Myrtle Beach Police Department

