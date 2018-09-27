More than $400,000 worth of heroin seized by Myrtle Beach police

Over $400,000 worth of heroin was seized by Myrtle Beach police during a traffic stop, officials said.
On Sept. 18, officers stopped a vehicle at 38th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. During the stop, officers determined there was an active warrant for Ivan Salvador Delgadillo-Diaz, 21, out of Colorado, leading to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, officers found more than 1,360 grams of heroin, a release states.
Ryan James Lillemoen, 35, also was arrested and charged. Both men are facing charges for trafficking heroin in excess of 28 grams.
