Drone video of Intracoastal Waterway: Floodwaters reach homes on Riverside Drive

Just across the Intracoastal Waterway from Myrtle Beach, Riverside Drive hosts a string of waterfront properties. The flooding has now washed past many of the homes, reaching the streets behind them.

Flooding has been a major issue on both sides of the Intracoastal, which is not expected to flood until later in the week. As of Wednesday the Waterway was measured to be just over 21-feet deep. It’s expected to crest at 23-feet deep on Thursday or Friday.

Still, it could be days before water completely recedes out of homes and businesses near the water.