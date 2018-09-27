Drone video of flooding in Bucksport area of Horry County, S.C.

Hurricane Florence floodwaters are cresting in Horry County, S.C. and making hundreds of roads impassible.
Drone video of Bucksport: Community Center on the edge of flood waters

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

September 27, 2018 09:56 AM

The James R Fraizer Community Center originally was planned to be a flood shelter for the residents of Bucksport. As of Wednesday, floodwaters were in sight of the center, which is surrounded by sandbags to protect the building.

0921bucksport-5.jpg
The James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport sits surrounded by sandbags and tarps in preparation for the expected flooding of the area Friday.
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Unlike further up Highway 701, the Waccamaw River has not crested here. The river is expected to reach its record-breaking 27-to-28-feet depth on Thursday or Friday.

The National Weather Service did not provide flood projections for Bucksport, but other areas are expected to be at major flood levels through next week.

The Bucksport Community only has a couple possible routes to travel. Water now covers most of Bucksport Road, making it where only boats or large trucks can reach the marina at the end of the street.

Sandbags were given to Bucksport residents throughout last week in preparations for the flood levels here.

