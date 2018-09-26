Here are the roads closed in Horry County nearly two weeks after Hurricane Florence

More than 250 roads remain closed in Horry County as floodwaters reach their peak in the next 24 hours.
Many sections of the area’s most popular routes — U.S. Highway 501, S.C. Highway 905, S.C. Highway 22, S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 90 — are closed or reduced in lanes because of high water.
About 50 stretches of roads maintained by the Department of Transportation are closed in Horry County. The DOT lists their reopening as “undetermined.” There are nearly 150 closed DOT-maintained roads in South Carolina.
The Horry County Office of Emergency Management lists 252 road closures.
A map of DOT road closures can be found on its website. A list of Horry County road closures can be found here.
Commuters are still facing congestion, headaches and detours in the coming days as floods crest. Officials continue to remind motorists not to drive around barricaded or closed roads.
“We are waiting for waters to recede,” said Pete Poore, director of communications with the DOT.
Once waters recede, DOT crews will inspect roads and bridges to ensure they are safe for commuters before they reopen, Poore said.
Highway 501 Bypass
The U.S. Highway 501 bridge is reduced to one lane in each direction as barriers try to keep water off the major thoroughfare. If people are looking for an alternative route into Conway, it will be difficult with many surrounding routes closed because of floods from the Waccamaw River.
Highway 9
It remains closed between 90 and 905, but stretches north and south into North Myrtle Beach are open.
Highway 90
Highway 90 is closed near Highway 22 and in an area from Bear Bluff Road to Lee’s Landing Circle.
Highway 22
Highway 22 is blocked between 90 and 905. It is open in the northern sections from 905 to 501, which allows an alternative route for motorists north of Conway. S.C. Highway 31 is also closed from 90 to 905.
Highway 237
S.C. Highway 237, also called Pee Dee Highway, is closed between U.S. Highway 378 in Conway and 701 in Bucksport.
Highway 701
U.S. highway 701 is closed from Cultra Road to 16th Avenue in Conway.
Highway 905
The highway is closed from U.S. 701 to East Country Club Drive. It is also closed from Pineland Lake Drive to Williamson Park Drive and from Council Bluff Road to East Bear Grass Road.
