Authorities recover missing swimmer, who’s being taken to the hospital

Authorities have recovered a missing swimmer in an area near the pier on the north end of Pawleys Island, according to a Facebook post from Midway Fire Rescue. Pawleys Island police report that the swimmer is being taken to the hospital.
Midway Fire Rescue was assisted by Pawleys Island police, the South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard in the search, according to the Facebook post. Helicopters assisted in the search, according to a tweet from Georgetown County.
No further information was immediately available.
