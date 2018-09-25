Myrtle Beach waste authority shut down after employee killed in crash

The City of Myrtle Beach canceled solid waste services for Tuesday after a staff member was killed in a car wreck on the way to work Tuesday, said spokesman Mark Kruea.
“The solid waste group is tight knit,” Kruea told The Sun News Tuesday morning.” They work very closely together, it requires teamwork. When one team member is injured, it’s an emotional time for all of them.”
Solid waste plans to resume Tuesday’s services on Wednesday, according to the city’s Facebook. The Wednesday route will be on Thursday and the Thursday route will be on Friday.
The schedule is contingent on weather and rising flood waters, the post said.
