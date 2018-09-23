She grabbed her mother-in-law’s wedding dress, left hers as water took over their home

Earthworms and dead fish float through knee-deep water and the smell of sewage fills the air as Jay and Cessa Davis boat to their home in the Longs area on Sunday afternoon.
Some homes in the Star Bluff community are filled nearly a foot with floodwater after Hurricane Florence — something most of the neighbors have never seen before, not even after Hurricane Matthew.
Six-inch-deep water flows through the Davis’ home — a home that is not on a flood plain. And they did not have enough time to move most of their belongings because of how quickly the water came onto their property.
“I grabbed his mom’s wedding dress and left mine,” said Cessa Davis of her mother-in-law’s dress. The couple is taking it day by day.
The Davis’ new oven and refrigerator are ruined. They have elevated their mattress and a couple pieces of antique furniture. The cabinets and drawers are open to prevent mildewing. She said nobody in the neighborhood has flood insurance.
“It’s bad for everybody,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Neighbors are used to seeing deeper water in the roads after rain, and after Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016. But not in the yards and driveways. The water level dropped a few inches from Saturday to Sunday, but some points in the neighborhood are still waist deep.
Across the street, Malakai Lavatai has elevated his vehicles onto blocks and pieces of wood. There was no time to move the vehicles to higher ground because Lavatai woke to six-inch-deep water in his yard. He said he never imagined the water would get “that bad.”
“It just kept coming,” Lavatai said. “We put everything up on the beds.”
He and his family have been staying in a hotel and using Uber to get most places since their cars are still at home. Though his lawn and home are filled with water, Lavatai said he’s staying positive.
“I always want to look at the positive side of things,” he said. “This isn’t something I can control.”
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
