Code Red: Officials urge residents of these Horry County areas to evacuate

A code red message has been issued, warning residents of several Horry County communities that they are in a location facing a flooding threat.
The Facebook page for Horry County E-911 Communications posted the warning this afternoon, urging residents in those areas to evacuate if they’re able. The organization has provided a map to show which parts of the county are facing the threat, and it includes inland communities south of Waccamaw Boulevard.
Forestbrook, Socastee and areas down and around Highway 707 South are included in the code red mapping.
“We encourage you to evacuate your home before conditions get bad or worsen to help protect your personal safety and that of first responders,” the Facebook post said.
Horry County E-911 reminds those in these areas that shelters are open at Whittemore Park Middle School, Palmetto Bays Elementary School, Conway High School, Conway Recreation Center and elsewhere. A full list can be found at horrycounty.org.
“If you do not evacuate your residence, your residence may become isolated and issues with electricity and water outages are likely and may limit your ability to conduct daily activities.,” the Facebook post says.
