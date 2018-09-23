Bucksport Road beginning to flood. Locals asked to evacuate before it gets worse

The James R. Frazier Community Center was originally planned to be a flood shelter, but now it is entirely surrounded by sandbags as rising waters are expected to flood Bucksport Road, threatening the center.
Water is already streaming across the road in sections and reaching the base of some homes. Unlike other areas of Horry County, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport has not reached record flood levels yet.
The latest river update from the National Weather Service had the river at 23 feet deep on Sunday. The record depth is 23.7 feet, and the river is expected to crest at 28 feet by Wednesday.
A few days earlier, locals gathered to fill sandbags at the Frazier Community Center. These efforts are visible driving through Bucksport, as homes are now lined with them.
As of noon on Sunday, parts of Bucksport Road had closed, making access in and out of the area difficult. In other spots, barricades were already in place to close the road if needed. Bucksport has only a few possible exits onto Highway 701, so having one close is a major deal.
Big Bull Landing Road is closed in both directions.
A public safety officer told The Sun News that waters were rising fast in the area. On Sunday, local officials were knocking on doors, telling people now is the time to evacuate.
Most of the marina in Bucksport is now underwater as the flooding inches up toward the campground. On the docks, some people are waiting out the flood on their boats.
Derriel Morris, who lives in a boat house, said he has enough supplies to last two weeks and the power to the marina is still on. If waters rise about four more feet, he is worried that the dock will become disconnected to the poles holding it in place.
If that happens, he and the others on the dock will tie their boats down to something more sturdy to prevent floating down stream.
