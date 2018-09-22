Horry, Georgetown county schools announce cancellation of more classes

Horry County Schools announced on Saturday that school has been canceled for the upcoming week.
“We are all eager to get our students back into the classroom and learning; however, after reviewing available data concerning river levels, flooded areas, flooding time tables and road closures, we have concluded that, unfortunately, the most sensible course of action we can take is to close schools for next week,” a statement on its website said.
HCS students have been out of school since Sept. 11.
The Georgetown County School District announced on Saturday that school will be closed Monday “and thereafter until further notice.” The closures are “due to local evacuation notices and preparations for the impending flood event resulting from Hurricane Florence.”
Schools in both counties are still acting as shelters for those evacuated because of extreme flooding effects from Hurricane Florence, housing for first responders and disaster recovery centers, and will remain to do so as needed, the statements said.
Some schools are subject to flood damage as well.
“We are committed to providing a quality education, the stability of a routine, as well as nutritious meals that many of our families depend upon. However, we also need to be absolutely sure that our campuses are safe and that Horry County’s infrastructure and roads are ready for the safe transportation of our students to school,” the statement said.
The statement, signed at the bottom by superintendent Rick Maxey, says school officials are putting measures in place to make up for lost time when students are able to return to classes.
“Our District’s Learning Services Division already has been hard at work developing plans to ensure our essential curriculum will be delivered to our students for this semester and for the remainder of the year,” the statement said.
HCS is planning to ask staff members to return to work Friday, but that could change depending on circumstances, the statement said. It also mentioned that Horry County Schools will provide further updates as things change. Another update is already scheduled for Wednesday, the statement said.
“I want to thank all of our parents, students, and staff for your continued support of HCS and for your patience and well-wishes. Soon, most of our lives will return to some sense of normalcy following the flooding, but for many in our county, it may be months or even years. Right now, we are here in support of our community, and once schools reopen, our school administrators, teachers, and guidance counselors will be on hand to assist our students in any way we can,” the statement reads.
Comments