In parts of Longs, floodwaters are covering homes, cars and street signs

The only way to reach the end of Star Bluff Road in Longs is by boat.
For about a half-mile, floodwaters were waist-deep or higher on Friday. Residents of this small Horry County community must drop boats into the water near the “road closed” signs to reach their homes.
Henry Mora worked Friday to put a borrowed jon boat into the water.
“I just got to see my home,” he said, pulling his camouflaged waders past his waist.
Mora rowed a few hundred yards to get to the edge of his property. The water was about thigh-deep and lapped against the black door of the recently constructed house.
He said he wanted to see it for himself, to understand the heartache he’s seen from others on television during natural disasters.
“Once you can see it live, you can feel the pain,” Mora said.
In Longs, floodwaters have crept to the bottom of many homes. But the water is much higher in some places, including a stretch of Star Bluff Road, where only the roof of one homes was visible Friday.
A quiet fell over the neighborhood as the sound of a tree branch snapping could be heard in the distance.
Just days ago, Mora and his kids rode bikes up and down Star Bluff Road. He joked that cutting his grass earlier in the week was for nothing.
He wanted to share his story so others will know what is happening in some parts of Horry County.
Mora rowed the jon boat across his yard to peek past the shutters to see inside his home.
“I’m just hoping it’s only a couple inches inside,” he said.
That’s what many people are hoping — that the nearby Waccamaw River has reached its peak or will only rise a few more inches.
A few streets away at the intersection of Collins Circle and Keel Circle, Terrick Williams, his six children, family members and friends tried Friday to save items from their mobile home.
The water rose a couple of feet in a day and sat just below the floor level of the home.
“I think it will — I think it will go inside,” Williams said, his foot propped up on a trailer that held mattresses, a sofa and other household goods.
The family moved into the mobile home in February and knew the area was prone to flooding. Williams expected it when the backyard got slightly wet days ago, but he couldn’t envision floodwaters would reach his home.
“I can’t believe it,” he said, “I feel like crying about it.”
Few in the family wore boots or waterproof gear. Footwear took a back seat to saving the children’s clothes.
“I was worried I was going to lose everything and start from scratch,” Williams said.
The family had enough money to rent a condo for two days. After that, they will have to find somewhere else to stay.
“I’m worried about after Sunday,” Williams said. “Got to find somewhere to go, somewhere that’s reasonable.”
