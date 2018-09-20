Flooding causes CCU to cancel classes through next week

Coastal Carolina University canceled classes through Sept. 28, according to a Thursday press release. The university said that flooding is creating unsafe road conditions, which would make it hard for students to return.
Residence halls will also remain closed during this time.
The press release said students will be communicated to via email on potential alternative assignments while CCU remains closed.
CCU plans to make another announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 26 with more information about when the school will reopen.
The university has been closed since Sept. 11.
