Horry County school board member criticized over sexual-assault post on Facebook

A Horry County school board member is facing criticism after a social media post that seems to make light of sexual assault allegations appeared on her Facebook page.

The post, likely referencing recent allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said, “I’ve already decided that whoever wins the Democrat Nomination in 2020 sexually assaulted me 40 years ago.”

The post appeared on school board member Sherrie Todd’s Facebook page, but it has since been deleted. Multiple screenshots of the post were sent to The Sun News.

Todd, reached by phone Thursday, said she did not intentionally share the post and was unsure how it got on her page. She said her daughter or granddaughter might have accidentally shared the post while using her iPad.

Todd said she tried to explain the mistake and apologize underneath the post once she noticed it, but she decided to delete it because she received so many negative comments.

“I think we got a lot more to worry about than some stupid, stupid Facebook page,” Todd said, referring to rising floodwaters after Hurricane Florence.

Todd said anyone who knows her knows she would never post something so offensive. She said she takes her job and sexual assault allegations seriously.

“I’m so sorry to anyone my Facebook page offended,” she said, “and I just hope I can overcome this.”

Fellow school board member Holly Heniford said Todd is a kind woman, and she did not believe Todd would share the post intentionally.

As for the Facebook post, Heniford said former school board president Joe DeFeo shared a lot worse in the past.

Protesters showed up to a school board meeting last year after DeFeo was quoted as saying undocumented students shouldn’t be allowed to use tax dollars to go to school, The Sun News reported.

Todd, a Republican, was elected in 2014 to represent District 2, serving parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. She is running unopposed for reelection in November.

A retired teacher in the district, Todd is also president and owner of Hair Heirs, a continuing education provider for cosmetology, according to her school board profile.

