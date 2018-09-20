S.C. 22 to close at 6 p.m Thursday. Here’s how to get around

As the Waccamaw and the Little Pee Dee rivers continue to rise, many roads are being cut off by rising waters.

State officials say they will closed S.C. 22 Thursday at 6 p.m., with flood waters cutting off one of the last connections from Myrtle Beach inland.

Flooding closed Highway 9 near Longs earlier this week, leaving U.S. 501 as the only route to the west from the Myrtle Beach area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday that Highway 22 will close from S.C. 905 to S.C. 90. The DOT said drivers traveling east of Conway should use U.S. 501.

S.C. 22 will remain open from Conway to S.C. 905 near Longs.

The South Carolina National Guard and Department of Transportation crews constructed a flood barrier along 501 in Conway in hopes of stopping the water from washing over the road.

Most of the roads into the Longs community are cut off, including sections of S.C. 905.

The easiest route into the Longs area, according to current road-closure maps, is to take either U.S. 701 from Conway to Loris, or Red Bluff Road to Loris and then access the open section of Highway 9.

Routes to Myrtle Beach from the south, specifically U.S. 17 from Georgetown north along the beach and U.S. 701 to Conway, are open.

The S.C. DOT has a map showing current road closure information on its website.

Many routes out of Conway are blocked by flood waters, including sections of S.C. 905, Long Avenue and Main Street, according to the Horry County road closures map Thursday.

Further inland, a section of I-95 north of Florence is closed due to flooding along the Great Pee Dee River, according to S.C. DOT.

Highway 9 in Longs was closed this week by flood waters. Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

