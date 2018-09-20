President Trump, a rescued deer head and packing frenzies: Wednesday’s memorable moments

Ben Bishop brings out a trophy deer mount from his home while trying to save anything he could before waters from the Waccama River rose even high near Longs.
President Donald Trump exits the ML Brown building in Conway Wednesday. Trump was in the Carolinas for a briefing on the damage done by Hurricane Florence, and to meet with flood victims affected by the storm.
Onlookers stop by the ML Brown building in Conway Wednesday, hoping to get a glimpse of President Trump. Trump visited the Carolinas to meet with flood victims and those that were affected by Hurricane Florence.
An alligator swims through the yard of a home in Aberdeen Country Club after floodwaters hit the area hard overnight.
Residents of Aberdeen Country Club leave the area after floodwaters hit the area hard overnight.
Residents of Aberdeen Country Club leave the area after floodwaters hit the area hard overnight.
Frank Oliver steers along Grice’s Ferry Court as he returns from the Fork Retch community with Randy Bryant Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. The Fork Retch community has flooded twice in the last two years from the Little Pee Dee River.
Wildlife Action center floods as the Little Pee Dee River continues to rise Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. The Fork Retch community has flooded twice in the last two years.
Little Pee Dee River begins to rises slowly over the Fork Retch neighborhood Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. Fork Retch Road has flooded twice in the last two years.
Little Pee Dee River begins to rise over a home along Fork Retch Road Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. The Fork Retch neighborhood has flooded twice in the last two years.
Harold Elvington, right, and his wife, Sharon, pull out their boat with their daughter as they return home on Fork Retch Road Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. The Fork Retch community has flooded twice in the last two years.
Tom Blowe and Keith Cobb, members of a United States Geological Survey team, use a boat to move sensitive sensor equipment on the bridge over the Waccamaw in Conway to protect it from rising flood waters. The radar which sends flow and water level readings to the National Weather Service will remain functional by sending data to a receiver at the top of the bridge span. September 19, 2018.
Tom Blowe and Keith Cobb, members of a United States Geological Survey team, move sensitive sensor equipment on the bridge over the Waccamaw in Conway to protect it from rising flood waters. The radar which sends flow and water level readings to the National Weather Service will remain functional by sending data to a receiver at the top of the bridge span. September 19, 2018.
Residents of the Pitch Landing area move belongings to drier land as flood waters continue to rise on Wednesday. September 19, 2018.
A man navigates flooded Pitch Landing Road in his boat on Wednesday. September 19, 2018.
A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft arrives at the Horry County Airport in advance of President Donald Trumps visit to Conway to tour flooded areas. September 19, 2018.
Frank Oliver steers through Fork Retch Road as the Little Pee Dee River begins to rise over homes in the neighborhood Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, in Nichols, SC. The Fork Retch community has flooded twice in the last two years. Oliver runs Wildlife Action Inc., a conservation nonprofit based in Mullins.
Members of the press and local residents wait in a holding area outside Horry County Airport in Conway for the arrival of President Donald Trump to tour flood areas on Wednesday. September 19, 2018.
Socastee High School student descend upon the Rosewood neighborhood of Socastee on Wednesday to help move people and fill sandbags.
Socastee High School student help pack the belongings of Billie Sherengos in the Rosewood neighborhood of Socastee on Wednesday.
Socastee High School student Joy Renfrow helps fill sandbags in the Rosewood neighborhood of Socastee on Wednesday.
Tony Geouge paddles around Aberdeen Country Club in his Kayak after floodwaters hit the area Wednesday.
