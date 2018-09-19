Drowning victims in Horry sheriff van caught in flood waters are identified

The Marion County coroner identified the women who drowned in a Horry County sheriff’s van on Tuesday night as Windy Wenton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43, the Associated Press reports.

The two women were being transported from Conway to Darlington, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The van was overtaken by flood waters near Pee Dee Island Road and U.S. Highway 76. The deputies were able to escape, but the two women were not. Deputies waited on top of the van until high-water rescue teams arrived.

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson stated in a Friday news release, “Tonight’s incident is a tragedy. Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Spokesman Thom Berry said recovery efforts are set for today — the van and the victims remain in the flood waters at the scene. The victims will be taken to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for autopsies.