Officials urge road safety after U.S. 701 collapses beneath car

A road collapsed beneath a car on U.S. 701 Monday morning just south of Loris, according to a post from Horry County Emergency Management.
It’s unknown how many passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and their conditions. Officials say the incident, which happened at U.S. 701 and Allsbrook Road, did not involve a vehicle driving around a barricade.
“The accident below did not involve a vehicle driving around a barricade,” the post reads. “However, we want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that road conditions can change rapidly.”
The Sun News has reached out to the Horry County spokesperson for more information.
