Here’s the latest forecast on river flooding around Conway, Horry County

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression and moved to the west, but now communities around Horry County are bracing for severe flooding similar to what people saw after Hurricane Matthew two years ago.

By Monday morning the Waccamaw River near Conway hit major flood stage and is forecast to stay around that level until it starts to rise again later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry is in minor flood stage as of Monday morning but is expected to continue rising to major flood stage early Wednesday, the Weather Service forecast shows.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service forecasts the Waccamaw River in Conway will stay above major flood stage for the rest of the week.

The record height for the Waccamaw at the old U.S. 501 bridge in Conway is 17.9 feet, set on Oct. 18, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew.

Major flood stage for the Waccamaw is 14 feet and the river is expected to stay above that level through the week, according to the Weather Service.

The forecast only goes through Friday night, with the river expected to be higher than 17 feet, according to the Monday forecast. The Weather Service only projects river levels out five days.

The National Weather Service predicts the Little Pee Dee River will reach major flood stage by Wednesday morning.

The Little Pee Dee River at U.S. 501 in Galivants Ferry is expected to be over 14 feet by Friday, well over the major flood stage. Monday morning the Weather Service put the river at 9 feet.

Hurricane Matthew also set the record for the Little Pee Dee at 17 feet on Oct. 12, 2016.

You can check the river level forecasts for Horry County online on the Weather Service website.

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting