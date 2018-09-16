Weather service issues tornado warning for parts of Horry County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Horry County.
At 10:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was spotted over Coastal Carolina University, traveling northeast at 25 mph, the NWS reports. The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.
The warning is in effect for central Horry County, according to the weather service.
The NWS lists Loris, Green Sea, Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest as local areas that are under the warning. Damage to mobile homes, vehicles and roofs can be expected, the weather service reports.
The NWS advises those in areas under warning to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of their home and avoid windows.
